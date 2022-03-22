Monique Stensrud with March of Dimes – Central Texas spoke with Studio 512 about the importance of the mission of March of Dimes, as well as an upcoming walk, the March for Babies, on April 23rd.

Monique says, “The United States is the most dangerous developed nation for childbirth. 2 women die from pregnancy-related causes every date. 2 babies die every hour in the United States. Pregnancy-related deaths have more than doubled over the past 30 years. That’s why the fight for healthy moms and babies is so critical.”

Monique discussed an ambassador family, the Mays. “Latreacia Mays gave birth to twin boys, Maddox and Messiah, more than four years ago, who are thriving today. However, her pregnancy was a difficult journey. Due to possible growth complications, Latreacia said she was constantly told that one or both of her boys would not make it. She had multiple ER and hospital trips throughout her pregnancy. She was admitted to the hospital for the remainder of her pregnancy at 26 weeks. Then an infection led to her boys being delivered at 28 weeks.”

Latreacia says, “Not a single doctor or nurse believed Messiah (the twin the doctor wanted to abort) would make it past the first day. After multiple scares, months, hospital transportation and surgery both boys survived. We are now a family of 5 with two smart, active and personable boys. We are so grateful to the March of Dimes for their continued research and for the support they provided us while at Dell Children’s Medical Center.”

Monique says, “The March for Babies is more than just a walk, it’s your entry into making a visible difference in your community now and for generations to come. By participating in March for Babies, you’re lifting up communities for health equity, opening the door for all moms to have access to care and protecting the health of families by pushing for their rights. You can get a glimpse into the day-of-event experience with our March for Babies experience fly-through: https://youtu.be/CKi68eoJymk . The event is free to attend and family friendly.”

March for Babies Details

When: Saturday, April 23rd at 10 a.m.

Where: Lake Mueller Park