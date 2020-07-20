Support The Boys & Girls Club Austin Area With Their #5K4Kids Challenge

If you're family has been to Candyland, bought Boardwalk, and you're tired of hearingGrandma yell "Yahtzee" then this might be the board game for you. Local Austinite Derek Van Wagner launched a Kickstarter campaign during the pandemic for a board game that's been kicking around in his head for years. He needed $8,500 to get the first batch out the door and he smashed that raising over $10,000! The game revolves around players creating game pieces made of play-dough and all you have to do is be the first to the finish! The twist is that everyone else is trying to smash your pieces and ruin your game! Derek describes the game as the ultimate game of creativity, strategy and a little back-stabbing. If you're interested in ordering, the games website just launched and is now taking orders! For more information you can visit Clay-Crusher.com.