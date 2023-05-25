Public education is the backbone for communities and you can help support Texas students through the 2023 Drive Away For Education Raffle & Online Auction.

Danielle Gunter, the executive director of Texas Yes Project, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Viewers have the chance to win a brand-new vehicle and money while helping Texas students during the raffle, which takes place from May 29 to August 6.

Drive Away for Education is an annual fundraising event. Tell us why you do this.

“With inflation rising, parents need all the help they can get to make sure their child has the tools for success. Money raised through the Drive Away For Education Raffle will go towards the Box of Dreams program, installing Little Lockers, and providing Yes grants to elementary, middle, and high schools. The Box of Dreams program provides Title 1 elementary students (kindergarten through fifth grade) with free and essential school supplies needed to kick off the school year.”

What school districts are you helping this year?

“School districts we support in Austin include Del Valle ISD and Manor ISD.”

Winners have new options this year for vehicles. Tell us more about this year’s change and some of the other prizes viewers can win.

One winner from the entire raffle will choose either one truck from five different brands:

Nissan Titan

Chevrolet Silverado

Kia Telluride

Jeep Wrangler

Volkswagon Atlas

“The second place winner receives a $4,000 American Express gift card towards a ‘Shopping Spree’ and the third place winner receives a $2,500 American Express gift card towards ‘Gas For A Year.'”

How can viewers participate and when is the last day to do so?

“Tickets can be purchased at TexasYesProject.org. The last day to purchase tickets is Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 11:55 p.m.”

For more information including how to enter, scan the QR code in the segment or visit TexasYesProject.org.

This segment is paid for by Drive Away For Education and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.