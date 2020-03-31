Support “Team Bachelor Kitchen” On “The Great Food Truck Race: Gold Coast”

So many of us are spending more time in front of the TV…and you could be rooting for local chefs while you’re at it! We’re introducing you to the fellas behind “Team Bachelor Kitchen,” brothers Stephanos and John Nicklow. They shared some of their food truck recipes with us!
Chicken tacos:
Cook chicken in pan, while the pan is still warm add the tbsp of Schoozle’s elotes and tbsp Cotija cheese, put mix in tortilla, add cilantro slaw, top with tbsp of Snoozle’s elotes Cotija cheese
Chicken breast dry rub:
Chicken dry rub: apply liberally to chicken
Chili powder 10 grams
Garlic granular 10 grams
Onion powder 5 grams
Kosher salt 5 grams
Smoked Paprika 7 grams
Cumin 5 grams
Cilantro Slaw for tacos: blend ingredients together and mix liberally into cabbage
Cilantro (washed well-dried & rough chopped) 300 grams
Garlic (tips removed & minced) 30 grams
Roasted Salted Pumpkin Seeds 300 grams
Ground Cumin 10 grams
Kosher Salt 30 grams
Orange Juice (fresh juiced & strained) 200 grams
Lime Juice (fresh juiced & strained) 200 grams
Grapeseed Oil 240 grams
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 240 grams
Mexican Street Corn: grill corn on the cob, peel back husk, apply Schoozle’s elotes liberally with brush top with cotija cheese.
Schoozle’s Elotes:
Garlic minced 15 grams
Mayo 260 grams
Greek yogurt 140 grams
Chipotle in adobo 55 grams
Cotija cheese 100 grams
Cilantro minced 25 grams
Chili powder 3 grams
Lime juice 45 grams
Kosher salt 5 grams
Catch “Team Bachelor Kitchen” on “The Great Food Truck Race: Gold Coast,” Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Food Network. You can also learn more about the guys — and the other teams involved — at www.foodnetwork.com/foodtrucks.