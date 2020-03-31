Support “Team Bachelor Kitchen” On “The Great Food Truck Race: Gold Coast”

So many of us are spending more time in front of the TV…and you could be rooting for local chefs while you’re at it! We’re introducing you to the fellas behind “Team Bachelor Kitchen,” brothers Stephanos and John Nicklow. They shared some of their food truck recipes with us!

Chicken tacos:

Cook chicken in pan, while the pan is still warm add the tbsp of Schoozle’s elotes and tbsp Cotija cheese, put mix in tortilla, add cilantro slaw, top with tbsp of Snoozle’s elotes Cotija cheese

Chicken breast dry rub:

Chicken dry rub: apply liberally to chicken

Chili powder 10 grams

Garlic granular 10 grams

Onion powder 5 grams

Kosher salt 5 grams

Smoked Paprika 7 grams

Cumin 5 grams

Cilantro Slaw for tacos: blend ingredients together and mix liberally into cabbage

Cilantro (washed well-dried & rough chopped) 300 grams

Garlic (tips removed & minced) 30 grams

Roasted Salted Pumpkin Seeds 300 grams

Ground Cumin 10 grams

Kosher Salt 30 grams

Orange Juice (fresh juiced & strained) 200 grams

Lime Juice (fresh juiced & strained) 200 grams

Grapeseed Oil 240 grams

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 240 grams

Mexican Street Corn: grill corn on the cob, peel back husk, apply Schoozle’s elotes liberally with brush top with cotija cheese.

Schoozle’s Elotes:

Garlic minced 15 grams

Mayo 260 grams

Greek yogurt 140 grams

Chipotle in adobo 55 grams

Cotija cheese 100 grams

Cilantro minced 25 grams

Chili powder 3 grams

Lime juice 45 grams

Kosher salt 5 grams

Catch “Team Bachelor Kitchen” on “The Great Food Truck Race: Gold Coast,” Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Food Network. You can also learn more about the guys — and the other teams involved — at www.foodnetwork.com/foodtrucks.