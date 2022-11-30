The holiday shopping season is here, and new research suggests that more people than ever will be looking for online deals.

Retail expert and Journalist, Trae Bodge- partnering with Meta- joined Steph to showcase how you can support small businesses in your community.

What ways can we support small businesses this holiday season?

1/4 of small businesses reported that they rely on October 1- December 31 for the majority of their sales this year.

Meta has a gift guide with the top small businesses on Instagram and Facebook to help guide our holiday shopping. Each listing has an exclusive code to help us save.

What support is available for small businesses?

Meta has a brand new marketing guide with resources, and the Meta for Businesses website has free marketing plans.

For the third year in a row, Meta has their #BuyBlack initiative, which provides training and guidance for Black-owned businesses.

With the increase in online shopping, what are ways people can make sure they shop safely?

Research the business, look at reviews, and shop directly on the platform.

Go to Facebook.com/safety for more tools and they have a free security checkup for your account.

The pandemic was hard on small businesses. What are some secrets from those that stayed successful?

3 quarters of small businesses reported using digital tools to sell, while 50% used digital tools to advertise and communicate with their customers, such as reels on Instagram and Facebook.

What other shopping tips do you have?

Make a list of your recipients and a budget for each.

Utilize digital tools like direct messaging and more.

Go to Meta.com/business for more information.

This segment is paid for by Meta and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.