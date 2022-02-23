Support Small Businesses & Independent Artisans At New Origin Shop In The Hill Country Galleria

Sierra Lewis of New Origin Shop spoke with Studio 512 about her new brick-and-mortar store, and the small businesses she features there. Sierra has a specialty in knitting, crochet and macramé, and some of her own home goods are offered in the store! Sierra also loves:

In addition to the artists mentioned above and New Origin Shop’s own line, the store carries a wide variety of curated goods including clothing and accessories, apothecary goods, cards and stationary, home decor, dried florals and more from independent makers, highlighting Austin brands, female founders, Black artists, minority business owners, and more. An inspiring story of a flourishing local business, New Origin Shop launched a community-funded effort to support the shop’s growth as they bring their new space to life.

Sierra is offering classes for the community! She says, “New Origin Shop will be hosting a Macramé Feather Workshop on March 20th, a 7-Chakra Bracelet & Earring Set Workshop March 26th, and another Macramé Feather Workshop March 27th.” Learn more about her store, her vision, upcoming classes – and shop from your couch! – at NewOrigin.shop.