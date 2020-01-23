Support RAICES at Fallout Theater’s Two Year Anniversary!

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Arielle Laguette, co-owner and performer with Fallout Theater, joined Rosie and Steph to play with slime!

Fallout Theater is celebrating their TWO year anniversary with a weekend of all-star comedy and raffle prizes from Thursday, January 23rd through Sunday, January 26th! 50% of ticket sales will be donated to RAICES, whose mission is to help separated families, detained families, unaccompanied minors, and others seeking asylum in the US.

Visit www.falloutcomedy.com/anniversary for details and tickets.

