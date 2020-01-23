Support RAICES at Fallout Theater’s Two Year Anniversary!

This upcoming Saturday you can find free classes all over Austin for Free day of dance. Jordan Harris from Sky Candy was with us to give a little preview of what you can expect this weekend.

This June, they're celebrating their 10 Year Anniversary! Their core philosophy is that 'circus is for every body' and they cater to students of all ages, abilities, body types, gender expressions, etc. in a supportive, safety-focused space. They offer over 40 drop-in classes weekly to students of all levels with disciplines ranging from hip hop dance to aerial arts to bungee fitness to handstands to flexibility to pole dance and more!