Join in on the fun! W Austin will host “Living Room Sound Check: Pride Edition” every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. in June. In addition to live music in the Living Room from local artists, June’s non-profit partner is Out Youth. Wigs are encouraged for the upcoming June 15th party with BoyFriend ATX. If you don’t have one at home, Coco Coquette will be on-site to help you look your best! Out Youth representatives will also be on-site, accepting donations at this free public event on the first floor of W Austin. Upcoming acts include:

June 15: Boyfriend ATX

Voted Austin Chronicle’s Critic’s Choice for “Best Let’s Get the Party Started DJ,” BoyFriend ATX knows how to wow a crowd! Expect vocal divas like Christina, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson and more to take center stage in this pump-up party.

June 22: Tje Austin & Friends

Tje Austin is a Texas-based R&B singer-songwriter living in Austin. In 2011, he was a contestant during the first run of the North American adaptation of The Voice. Tje Austin self-released his EP “I Belong to You” on January 20, 2017, peaking at #25 on the iTunes R&B charts. Hailed as a “rich and varied release” with a “brassy blast of classic soul” by the Austin American Statesman, the album is a celebration and open love letter to life and the little things that get twisted in the mix. He’s bringing his friends to the Living Room for an intimate night of music – don’t miss it!

June 29: Tje Austin & Miggy

“Living Room Sound Check” will continue to host live music all summer long. Learn more about what else W Austin has on offer – including day pool passes – on their website.