May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness is starting the conversation about mental health with their Depressed Cake Shop, which has 17 local bakeries participating. Kate Hix, Executive Director of NAMI Central Texas, and Karen Fry, owner of Dream Bakery, spoke with Studio 512 about this initiative.

Kate says, “The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

“What started as a small group of families gathered around a kitchen table in 1979 has blossomed into the nation’s leading voice on mental health. Today, we are an alliance of more than 600 local affiliates and 49 state organizations who work in your community to raise awareness and provide support and education that was not previously available to those in need.

“NAMI provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.”

Karen says, “Depressed Cake Shop runs May 1-14th – and some through the rest of the month – at participating bakeries throughout Central Texas. Dream Bakery is an artisan baked goods store with made-from-scratch options in a dedicated gluten-free kitchen. Most Depressed Cake Shop options have gray or grayscale exteriors, with rainbow insides that represent hope. Proceeds from the sale of these baked goods goes to support NAMI’s efforts. For more information, visit NAMI’s Depressed Cake Shop page.

“NAMI Central Texas will also host Speak Up! A Mental Health Conversation with professor and activist Dr. King Davis at 6 p.m. on May 19th at the Bullock Texas State History Museum. For more information, or to register, click here.”