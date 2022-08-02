National Farmers’ Market Week is August 7 – 13, 2022. Texas Farmers’ Market will kick off the celebration on August 7th at Mueller from 10 am – 2 pm with live music from the Ange K Band, a photo booth, kid’s crafts, and more. The end of the week event will be held at the Lakeline Market on Saturday August 13th from 9 am – 1 pm with live music and more.

It’s time for a celebration with a host of activities and programs during August from the two Texas Farmers’ Market (TFM) locations in Austin. TFM will be promoting National Farmers’ Market Week, August 7 – 13, 2022.

Now in its 23rd year, National Farmers Market Week (NFMW) is an annual celebration that highlights the vital role farmers’ markets play in the nation’s food system. This year TFM will kick off the celebration on August 7th at Mueller from 10 am – 2 pm with live music from the Ange K Band, a photo booth, kid’s crafts, and more.

They will also be sharing information every day during NFMW about WHY farmers’ markets are so essential and will promote other programs such available such as food access, and Ag support fund programs.

The end of the week event will be held at the Lakeline Market on Saturday August 13th from 9 am – 1 pm with live music and more.

National Farmers’ Market Week is a great opportunity every year to celebrate the benefits that farmers’ markets bring to communities and show support for the farmers, growers, and producers who help build up resilient, sustainable food systems.

The week is an annual celebration of farmers’ markets, coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based 503(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building.

Laura McDonald, Texas Farmers’ Market Executive Director, stated “This is a very special week for us to create awareness and educate the public about why it is so important for communities to support local farmers and ranchers in the area as they provide markets with sustainable goods while also supporting the local economy.”

Overview of the month:

-TFM will be celebrating National Farmers’ Week 8/7 to 8/13 at both markets with special activities- with a Kickoff Party at Mueller August 7th and a Closing Party at Lakeline August 13th

-During the week, TFM will promote on social media WHY Farmers’ Markets are so important to us every day.

-TFM will promote their Food Access program in conjunction with Sustainable Farmers’ Markets that will be added to the celebration during the week (w/video)

-Information about Ag support funds offered by TFM for vendors in times of need will be highlighted

-TFM will also be asking for votes for America’s Favorite Farmers’ Market June 20 – September 19, 2022, as part of that Market celebration

-And, coming up in September, TFM Mueller will celebrate its 10th Anniversary on 9/4 (details to follow)

About Texas Farmers’ Market:

Texas Farmers’ Market operates two year-round, rain-or-shine markets in the Austin area – Lakeline in Cedar Park/North Austin area on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, and the Mueller market at Mueller’s Mary Elizabeth Branch Park at 2006 Philomena Street on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

TFM is organized under F2M Texas as a 501(c)4 non-profit corporation centered around hosting and educating Central Texas producers and consumers to grow a sustainable food system. For more information, go to: www.texasfarmersmarket.org.