Support Manos De Cristo By Attending ‘Beer, Wine, Swine & More’ Un-Gala Event On October 28

Manos De Cristo’s “Beer, Wine, Swine & More” Un-Gala is returning to Mercury Hall!

Gala Co-Chair Amanda Bonilla joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the upcoming event.

The Un-Gala features food from RQ SmokeMasters, including Shrimp Scampi, Brisket Tacos, Macaroni and Cheese, and other offerings. Drinks will also be provided. The event supports Manos De Cristo, a local non-profit that supports tens of thousands of Central Texans every year.

The mission of Manos de Cristo is to empower low-income individuals with a loving hand of assistance and without regard to age, gender, race, or religious preference. Manos de Cristo promotes dignity and self-reliance by meeting basic needs with food and clothing, providing essential oral care, and furthering educational development. MANOS DE CRISTO’S MISSION STATEMENT

The “Beer, Wine, Swine & More” Un-Gala will take place at Mercury Hall on Thursday, October 28 from 6:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m. The dress code for the event is “come as you are” for a fun, casual setting and atmosphere. Find information about attending the event or supporting Manos de Cristo with a sponsorship or donation at ManosDeCristo.org.

The following segment is paid for by Manos de Cristo and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.