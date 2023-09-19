Today, September 19th, is HAAM Day, a city-wide benefit, all day long, that helps support our local Austin musicians. Over 200 performances, all for free are happening today. Rosie first joined John Kunz, the owner of Waterloo Records and a founding board member of HAAM to chat more about HAAM Day at the Willie Nelson statue at ACL Live.

Performers such as Ray Benson and Marcia Ball played in front of the Willie Nelson statue this morning to help bring in donations. Rosie had a chance to chat with Marcia Ball after her performance. You can pitch in at MyHAAM.org/Donate.

The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, or HAAM, provides access to affordable healthcare to make sure Austin remains the “Live Music Capital of the World.”

HAAM Day is powered by PNC & SXSW. Rosie joined client and community relations director at PNC, Laura Johnson, at the PNC Plaza at Moody Theatre. PNC wanted to get involved with HAAM because “music is what makes our city so unique,” Johnson said. Go to MyHAAM.org to see the entire lineup of performers and venues.

Visit MyHAAM.org for the complete guide to HAAM Day, including where to eat, drink, shop…and of course, listen to live music.

