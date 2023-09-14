The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, or HAAM, provides access to affordable healthcare to make sure Austin remains the “Live Music Capital of the World.” HAAM CEO, Paul Scott, stopped by Studio 512 to share information on the upcoming annual HAAM Day, which is September 19th, 2023.

What is HAAM?

“HAAM provides access to affordable healthcare for greater Austin’s low-income, working musicians, with a focus on prevention and wellness. Many Austin musicians are self-employed and have no access to health insurance or basic healthcare. They often work multiple jobs and struggle to pay for basic needs such as food, clothing and shelter, with nothing left for healthcare.

“That’s where HAAM comes in. By resolving challenges such as long-neglected dental work to hearing loss, heart problems and depression, HAAM and our healthcare partners improve and save musicians’ lives, enhancing Austin’s economy and quality of life. Austin is the Live Music Capital of the World,’ and we aim to keep it that way.

“HAAM has helped 6,700 musicians across seven counties access over $144 million in healthcare services since we began in 2005. Services include routine dental work, doctor visits and prescriptions, psychiatric counseling sessions, eye exams, out-patient procedures,

specialist referrals, hearing screenings, basic needs assistance and more.”

What is HAAM Day?

“HAAM Day is more than a fundraiser. Now in its 18th year, HAAM Day is one of Austin’s most iconic celebrations of community and live music, raising awareness & critical funds for HAAM

Most recently, HAAM Day was crowned ‘Most Creative Event’ at the 2022/2023 Austin Music Awards.

“HAAM Day 2023, powered by PNC and SXSW, will be offering more than 200 FREE live music performances all over town. Austinites can expect to hear tunes bouncing off the walls of their local bank lobbies, grocery stores, parks, restaurants, shops and of course – live music venues. HAAM Day will also be featured with our media partners and on HAAM’s social media channels.”

How can people help support HAAM on HAAM Day?

“Local restaurants, bars and shops pledge a percentage of sales on HAAM Day; others who are able contribute a flat sponsorship amount, which may entitle them to live music at their business on HAAM Day. Others run different promotions throughout the day (or month sometimes!) to draw raise awareness and funds for HAAM. The community will be invited and encouraged to patronize these local businesses and give back to the people that make Austin the ‘Live Music Capital of the World.’ SIGN UP TO SPONSOR TODAY!“

Visit MyHAAM.org for the complete guide to HAAM Day, including where to eat, drink, shop…and of course, listen to live music.

This segment is paid for by HAAM Day 2023, Powered by PNC & SXSW and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.