June is National Pride Month and Studio 512 is celebrating with ways we can support local LGBTQ-owned businesses.

Laura Stuart of Laura Elizabeth Jewelry joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to share some ideas.

Stuart mentioned cooling down this summer with a trip to Lick Honest Ice Creams or satisfying your sweet tooth another way with Madhu Chocolate. For meat lovers, la Barbecue is the perfect option. Also, if you’re looking for a little bit of everything, as far as gifts go, then look no further than The Little Gay Shop. Stuart fell in love with a Freddie Mercury coffee mug she found there.

There are also events you can go to. The Pride In Local Music festival takes place on June 25 at The Long Center. Tickets are on sale now. Nonprofit Out Youth will be there.

Out Youth

Stuart supports Out Youth, which offers youth of all sexual orientations and gender identities a place where they are loved, acknowledged, and accepted for exactly who they are. Out Youth also offers:

Drop-in centers for support

Therapy

Support for family

Wellness checks

Learn more at OutYouth.org.

Laura Elizabeth Jewelry is donating to Out Youth during June. When you purchase online this month, LEJ automatically donates (at no expense to you).

Stuart supports the nonprofit year-round with her Acceptance Collection, which also helps out locals Ricky and Pauline — the former was bullied for being gay.

Shop the Acceptance Collection and more at LauraElizabethJewelry.com.

