Local comedian Andrew Murphy is part of 2022’s “Moontower Just For Laughs Austin” festival, and he joined Studio 512 to talk about the upcoming event.

The “Moontower Just For Laughs Austin” comedy festival delivers a diverse, genre-spanning and hilarious lineup of over 150 comics from April 13th-24th, 2022. There are lots of stand-up shows, live podcasts and special events over 2 weeks.

Among the list of talent lined up for this year are live podcasts like “The Fly on the Wall” with Dana Carvey and David Spade, as well as headliner performances from Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser, Deon Cole, Tim Dillon, Michelle Buteau, Dan Soder, Marc Maron and many more.

There are also tons of amazing satellite shows at venues all around downtown Austin. At these shows, fans are able to see their favorite comics – as well as be introduced to many new favorites – in intimate settings.

HBO will be bringing a cast panel for a first look at season 3 of “Barry,“ featuring cast members Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan and Stephen Root. And Showtime will bring an exclusive sneak peek of their new comedy series “I Love That For You” starring Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon, and Jenifer Lewis to the Stateside.

Andrew Murphy is performing at the following venues and dates during “Moontower Just For Laughs Austin“:

April 14 at 9:30pm at Cedar Street Courtyard

April 20 at 7pm at Antone’s

April 23 at 6:30pm at The Velv Comedy Lounge

Go out and support local! Badges and single tickets for select shows are on sale now and available for purchase at MoontowerComedyFest.com. You can also purchase badges at the Paramount Theatre box office or by calling 512-474-1221.