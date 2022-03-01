Support Local Author Jennifer Perkins With Her New Book, ‘UpCycle It! Crafts For Kids,’ Releasing In March 2022

If you’re struggling to keep your tween busy and engaged, local momma, crafter, blogger and self-proclaimed “thrift-aholic” Jennifer Perkins has some ideas for you! Her new book, “UpCycle It! Crafts For Kids” has “fun and useful projects to recycle and reimagine” for kids ages 8-12. She showed Studio 512 how to “upcycle” a plastic bottle into a pencil case, which is one of many ideas she has for reusing plastic on her website.

About the book:

“Watch kids’ eyes light up as they roll up their sleeves and transform ordinary items. Upcycle It! Crafts for Kids shows tweens how to take objects destined for the recycling bin and breathe new life into them to make room decor, organizers, school supplies, and so much more.

What sets this apart from other kids’ activity books:

25 purposeful projects —Exciting arts and crafts like Awesome Earbud Case, Cute Critter Cardboard Hangers, and Splatter Paint Sunglasses allow kids to create something that is both useful and fun to make.

—Exciting arts and crafts like Awesome Earbud Case, Cute Critter Cardboard Hangers, and Splatter Paint Sunglasses allow kids to create something that is both useful and fun to make. Easily accessible supplies —The crafts in this book repurpose everyday items you likely have lying around, so there’s no need to spend lots of money or schedule a trip to the store.

—The crafts in this book repurpose everyday items you likely have lying around, so there’s no need to spend lots of money or schedule a trip to the store. Clear instructions—Kids will have no trouble tackling these crafts thanks to simple directions that are paired with beautiful pictures to guide them through the process.”

Jen is the master of fun things to make every day special. Keep up-to-date with her blog on spring break, Easter baskets or Earth Day crafts. You can also pre-order her book on Amazon.com, which will be released on March 15th.