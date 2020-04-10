Support Local Artists Like Mercedez Rex At #bossbabesATX’s craftHER Market

Studio 512 caught up with Austin-based artist and designer Mercedez Rex, who’ll be participating in this Saturday’s STAY HOME CLUB craftHER Market digital pop-up event, a digital program produced by bossbabesATX.

Mercedez will be doing a marble-dying demonstration from her home for bbatx’s event!

You can participate, too, and help support woman and non-binary small business owners right here in Austin. The craftHER market is happening Saturday, April 11th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at www.bossbabes.org/stayhome.

Learn more about Mercedez’s craft at www.mercedezrex.com.