Support Local Artists Like Mercedez Rex At #bossbabesATX’s craftHER Market

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Studio 512 caught up with Austin-based artist and designer Mercedez Rex, who’ll be participating in this Saturday’s STAY HOME CLUB craftHER Market digital pop-up event, a digital program produced by bossbabesATX.

Mercedez will be doing a marble-dying demonstration from her home for bbatx’s event!

You can participate, too, and help support woman and non-binary small business owners right here in Austin. The craftHER market is happening Saturday, April 11th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at www.bossbabes.org/stayhome.

Learn more about Mercedez’s craft at www.mercedezrex.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss