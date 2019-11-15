Support Local Artists & Creative Initiatives At Austin Arts Fair With Artly World

Supporting and celebrating local artists is the goal behind the upcoming Austin Arts Fair. Roshan Manjunath, Executive Director of Artly World, came by Studio 512 to tell us more.

“This holiday season, connect with artists in our local Austin community and turn holiday shopping into a meaningful experience for you and your loved ones. Visit Austin Arts Fair on November 23rd, when more than twenty-five of Austin’s top local artists and makers will come together to showcase their collections of original, handmade artwork and products, including ceramics, textiles, jewelry, paintings, woodwork, prints, bodycare, glasswear, accessories, home decor, and more.

Every piece at Austin Arts Fair has a story and inspiration behind it, and you’ll get to be a part of that story by connecting directly with the artist who created it. Transform holiday shopping into something much more meaningful by speaking with artists about the journey and motivation behind their pieces and the joy they get sharing their work with others. These stories are transferred and live on within the piece of art because the artist who created the work is able to share them with you.

While shopping collections of local art at Austin Arts Fair, guests will also be able to enjoy family-friendly, all-ages arts activities and workshops and live entertainment by local musicians and performers. Enjoy hands-on arts activities and demos in ceramics, painting, origami, weaving, and much more, all led by the local artists themselves. The stage will feature live music, acrobatic, and dance performances throughout the day.

Austin Arts Fair will be held inside the ballroom at Asian American Resource Center at 8401 Cameron Rd. It is open to the public, and entry is free with registration at Eventbrite. Free parking is available at the venue, and food will be available for purchase from onsite food vendors.”

More information with a complete list of participants is available at www.austinartsfair.com.

