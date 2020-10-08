Support Local Artisans Virtually With The CraftHER Market, October 3-11

CraftHER marketplace, a shopping event that supports local women, nonbinary creatives and small business owners, is going virtual this year! Starting October 3rd, craftHER marketplace will go live on crafthermarket.com, allowing attendees to participate in daily digital workshops and panel events on top of supporting more than 90+ businesses across Texas who have been impacted by COVID-19. All virtual workshops will be hosted on Zoom and closed captioning will be provided.

Related Content Support Local Artists Like Mercedez Rex At #bossbabesATX’s craftHER Market

This year during each craftHER weekend (October 3-4 and 10-11), craftHER curbside presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka will be offered for the first time, where guests have the option to stop by the #bossbabesATX HQ to pick up a craftHER box — filled with items from various craftHER market vendors — and specially curated meals and cocktails from Austin’s staples such as Emojis Grilled Cheese, Nixta Taqueria, and DrinkSlingersATX.

Every attendee of the craftHER curbside will also receive a physical copy of the Shop Small, Show Up Guide, which contains craftHER’s virtual vendor lineup and how-to’s on supporting local during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-order options are available at the link here https://www.crafthermarket.com/curbside (all orders are safely packed with gloves and masks with a personal scheduled pick-up time.)

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

CraftHER curbside pick-up is at bossbabesATX HQ at 916 Springdale Rd. Bldg. 4 Unit 102 Austin, Texas 78702. Pick-up time will be confirmed once the order is placed. Instructions for pick-up will be sent in order confirmation email. Learn more about the event on crafthermarket.com.