Support Georgetown Palace Theatre’s LIVE Silent Auction

Join in this Thursday for Georgetown Palace Theatre Performances and Live Auction! They are hosting an online event filled with performances, an auction and an opportunity to support the Palace Theatre.

Marketing Manager Jamie Canter says, “We have over 20 performances from your favorite Palace stars including some of our Palace Performing Company students! We will be hosting a live silent auction online where you can bid on Palace specific items, like a custom message on our marquee, gift certificates and season passes, and performances by Palace staff and cast members. All performances will include a dedication to the winner’s choosing. You will brighten someone’s day and support the Palace! All proceeds will help raise funds for the Palace to continue to provide theatre to the Central Texas community.

Some of our auction items include:

–Walk-on role in a future production

–Custom Message on our Marquee

–Palace Branding Items including blankets, glasses and more!

–Official Production Posters that were displayed outside the Palace

–Performances including songs, monologues and dance.

–A fun performance by Palace men singing Big Spender.”

They are hosting the event from 7-9 p.m., March 26th, on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GeorgetownPalace/. Auctions items can be seen at: http://32auctions.com/gptauction