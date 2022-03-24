KXAN and Studio 512 are proud to partner with the American Heart Association to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke. Go Red for Women Director, Cris Mueller, joined Studio 512, along with Woman of Impact nominee, Madison Pallas, about their 2022 fundraising goals.

Cris says, “Woman of Impact (WOI) is a peer-to-peer fundraising initiative which falls under the umbrella of our Go Red for Women movement at the American Heart Association and is entering just our second year in the local community. WOI was created with one goal in mind, to grow the Go Red for Women movement and offer a new opportunity to engage with the AHA. By participating, our nominees have the chance to raise dollars and complete direct mission impact opportunities, and learn more about heart disease, stroke, and women’s health.

“This year, our Austin WOI fundraising went live on March 18th and will be active for 6-weeks, wrapping up on April 29th. Our WOI nominees are community minded individuals who have been stand out in their personal and professional networks and have supported the AHA mission.”

This year’s Woman of Impact Nominees are:

Madison Pallas – Abbott, Senior Specialist, Brand and Channel Marketing, Global Electrophysiology Therapies

As part of the Global Marketing team, the American Heart Association near and dear to Madison and her family. Madison’s role at Abbott has a focus on product launches which include devices used during heart surgery that and treat Atrial Fibrillation. Seeing how heart disease affects the lives of so many patients, one project that stands out for Madison is the AF Answers website which was created as a resource direct to patients, rather than doctors.

A few years ago, Madison was having crippling chest pains and ended up going to see both her cardiologist and rheumatologist. Turns out, she was diagnosed with lupus (her mother also has it) and the stabbing heart pain was pericarditis – meaning the sac around her heart was inflamed. If it wasn’t for her cardiologist, she may have never been diagnosed and been able to address it with just medication. Madison knows she’s so lucky to get to work with these doctors in her work each and every day – not only have they helped fix her heart, but they fix broken hearts everywhere!

Danielle Carroll – STRIDE 5th Street, Owner

Danielle’s personal connection to the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association became clear after her mom had a massive stroke at the age of 59, just ten days after her middle son was born. Her mom survived for five years but with little quality of life, paralyzed on half of her body, and turned her husband of 41 years into a full-time caregiver.

Today, Danielle and her husband, Dr. Tannon Carroll, continue to advocate for the American Heart Association and the disparities in education and access for a heart healthy lifestyle.

Tips To Get Started Today

Awareness is critical. All women need to know that cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women.

“Know Your Numbers” – the key personal health numbers that help determine risk for heart disease: total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.

Know your family history and talk to your doctor about heart disease and stroke.

Take charge of your health to lower your risk of cardiovascular disease with tools and resources from Go Red for Women on physical activity, healthy eating, controlling blood pressure and managing sleep and stress.

Learn more about the cause – and support the mission – at AustinGoRed.Heart.org.