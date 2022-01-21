Support For Parents Discussing Big Topics With Kids: ‘Bright Littles’ Convo Cards

Tara Miko Ballentine, founder of Bright Littles convo cards, spoke with Studio 512 about the importance of parents speaking to kids about big issues. Bright Littles is aimed at introducing topics that can be tough to navigate, in a way that opens up communication between parents/caregivers and their children.

Bright Littles tackles 5 topics: diversity, safety, health, nature and self. Here’s a sampling of convo card questions:

Nature : How can you reduce food waste?

: How can you reduce food waste? Self : Do you think we should be free to love who we want?

: Do you think we should be free to love who we want? Diversity : How many religions can you name?

: How many religions can you name? Health : Are you or anyone in your family allergic to anything?

: Are you or anyone in your family allergic to anything? Safety: If someone you don’t know tries to get you to come with them, what do you do?

Tara says, “Your purchase supports our mission to get these convo cards into the classroom. We supply a simple version of our products for free to educators in English and Spanish.”

Tara is also launching a Kickstarter for her Bright Littles Convo Journal. “Convo Journals will be interactive with tips, Q&As, activities, games, and more. We will be launching three: Safety, Leaders, Feelings, which are all available in both English and Spanish.”

Bright Littles is offering free shipping on orders of 3+ boxes on domestic U.S. orders. Learn more about Tara’s mission – and buy now – at BrightLittles.com.