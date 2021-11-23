Support Financial Literacy Services This Giving Tuesday With Foundation 99

Marques Cormier with Foundation 99 joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the nonprofit, what they do and how you can make a difference on Giving Tuesday.

“Giving Tuesday may sneak up on you this year. It’s happening on November 30 instead of December. If you are looking to give back to your community, Foundation 99 is looking for the community’s help to expand financial services to the 99%.”

“Foundation 99 is a 501(c)(3) organization based in Austin, Texas, doing critical financial education work with low-to-moderate income individuals. The nonprofit’s mission is to close the growing wealth gap between the top 1% of earners and the remaining 99% through financial literacy services to employees of school districts and organizations.”

“Founded in 2019, Foundation 99 focuses on economic justice for every community by providing quality financial guidance and equitable access to economic solutions for every employee who wants it. The financial services industry has historically ignored minority and low-to-moderate-income individuals. Typically, financial service advisors work on commission, and in essence, that means clients are paying for advice. This commission creates a barrier to accessing sound financial recommendations and planning services for many who need it most.”

“Through community donations, Foundation 99 is able to equip the 99% with the tools and support needed to participate fully in the greater economic system by building consistent financial habits to make better decisions for employees, their families, and communities. To learn more about Foundation 99, visit Foundation99.org or email hello@foundation99.org.”

