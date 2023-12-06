It’s gift-giving season, and folks are buying in a more conscious way than ever before. Entrepreneur, marketing consultant, small business advocate and host of the “Dear FoundHer…” podcast, Lindsay Pinchuk brought a gift guide filled with products from female-founded businesses to Studio 512:

Little Words Project: “Adrianna Carrig started making bracelets in college after years of bullying. The wearable affirmations reminded her sorority sisters of their worth and got them through tough times. Ten years and millions of bracelets later, the Little Words Project community is living proof that kindness is a superpower. With a store in the Domain, you can pick up some of their bracelets, or book a beading table appointment (starting at $50) for the holidays to make your own custom creations.”

Question Everything Card Game, $50: “Created by the Queen of Questions, Danielle Robay, this card game is designed to create deeper conversations. It’s great for girls’ nights out, dinner parties, or just a night in with your nearest and dearest. You can grab this game online.”

StickerBeans: StickerBeans is a nearly decade-old, female-founded brand built upon the foundation of sticker collecting. They’ve sold millions of their 2-inch rhinestone stickers nationwide. Kids LOVE sparkle and appreciate the art of curating a one-of-kind book filled with their treasured StickerBeans. In addition to being loved by millions of kids, they are loved by my own child, which is why I know this is a great gift for the holidays! Not only is StickerBeans a female-founded business, but you can also find them in the Austin area at Learning Express of Austin, owned by husband and wife Chris Dodson and Vy Do. For the holidays, the StickerBeans Starter Kit makes an amazing present for the little collector in your home.”

Pizza Girl Pizza Sauce & Pizza Oven (online only): “Caroline D’Amore is a force and I’ll be sharing her story on ‘Dear FoundHer…!’ Caroline comes from a family with roots in the pizza industry, but she was having a hard time finding organic sauces with no added sugar or unnecessary additives…and so she created one. You can buy them in person at all Market Street stores in the Dallas area, OR you can order them online. And just in time for the holidays, you can get a Pizza Girl Pizza Grill ($158), it is pink and adorable, and you can actually store it anywhere in your kitchen.”

SlooMoo Institute: “One of my favorite experiences as of late with my kids is now in Houston. If you’re looking for a fun experience or day trip over the holidays, take the kids to SlooMoo, a female-founded experience centered around the joy of SLIME. The Sloomooverse is full of never-ending, hand-crafted slime, yummy scents, vivid colors, and soothing ASMR delights. My kids LOVED IT.”

p.volve: “For the fitness enthusiast, I have good news. P.volve is opening an Austin location in 2024—and until they do, you can grab an equipment bundle online and start the workouts at home. The company is founded by Rachel Katzman, Jennifer Aniston recently joined the team. P.volve is a workout that combines low-impact movements with clinically-backed studies, and specialized equipment, for proven results. You can check out Rachel’s whole story on Dear FoundHer…!”

These gifts you can order without even leaving your home:

Tiny Tags: “Their new customized lockets are beautiful, and truly everything on their website is amazing. This is a brand I watched grow up, recently sharing founder Melissa Clayton’s amazing story on Dear FoundHer… If you want to get mom something special for the holidays, there’s still time over at TinyTags.com to get her a piece of personalized jewelry.”

Boy Meets Girl Stop Bullying, End Hate T-Shirt, $39: “BOY MEETS GIRL® (BMG) is a purposeful, edgy, and young contemporary athleisure brand loved by celebs. This t-shirt is more timely than ever and I couldn’t imagine a more meaningful gift for Christmas or Hanukkah. For the month of December, 50% of proceeds from the sales of this line is going to support Artists Against Anti-Semitisim, raising money for Project Shema, a non-profit committed to building bridges through understanding. You can also find Boy Meets Girl on SAKS.com or in-store in their Houston location.”

from the sales of this line is going to support Artists Against Anti-Semitisim, raising money for Project Shema, a non-profit committed to building bridges through understanding. You can also find Boy Meets Girl on SAKS.com or in-store in their Houston location.” Taja Collection Candles: “I was gifted one of these custom candles earlier this year and truly, it is one of my favorite gifts I ever received. I was ecstatic when I found out this is a female-founded company…and honestly, these candles are so special, you can customize them with any saying you want. Taja Collection is customizable home accessories that are re-defining thoughtful gift-giving. Their candles are hand poured in Miami and are made with 100% soy wax, phthalate-free fragrances and 0% parabens. The possibilities are endless.”

For more from Lindsay Pinchuk, follow her on Instagram @lindsaypinchuk and catch her weekly podcast, “Dear FoundHer…” wherever you listen to podcasts.