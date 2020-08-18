Support Fans 4 Paws At Easy Tiger On August 22nd

We’ve got an awesome event coming up this weekend: it’s Fans 4 Paws! Drop by Easy Tiger at The Linc this Saturday, August 22nd, from 9 a.m. to noon to help us collect 250 fans and raise 5 thousand dollars.

1 in 3 seniors in need has pets at home, and we want to help keep everybody cool. This is a no-contact drop off and car parade for pets — get your picture taken to access after the event! Volunteers will unload your donation for you, so there’s no need to get out of your car, and the first 75 donors will receive a SWAG bag. Make sure to pick up an adorable Fans 4 Paws t-shirt, and even say hi to our own Jim Spencer and Kaxan.

Thanks for helping us make a difference for our neighbors in need! Learn more about the event at Family Eldercare’s website.

