For 24 years, Emancipet has been on a mission to make veterinary care affordable and accessible to everyone. Maren McFarlane, Senior Vice President of Development, spoke with Studio 512 about the nonprofit’s mission, and why it’s important to support local this holiday season.

What is Emancipet’s mission, and what do y’all offer?

“Emancipet is a nonprofit organization on a mission to provide access to affordable veterinary care for everyone. Emancipet clinics provide access to preventative care office exams, vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries, heartworm treatments, dental and sort tissue surgeries, and more at low and discounted prices for those that need it most. Founded in 1999, Emancipet sees over 200,000 visits annually to its clinics in Austin, TX, Killeen, TX, Houston, TX and Philadelphia, PA. By providing low-cost services, with compassion and free of judgment, Emancipet works to support and strengthen some of the most powerful bonds in life – those between people and the pets they love.

We like to remind people that we are removing barriers to entry for cat and dog treatment. Everyone is welcome; there’s no need to bring an ID or piece of mail that says where you live. You can just come to our clinics and receive help.”

How can people support Emancipet?

“Emancipet is able to offer its low cost veterinary care services for dogs and cats through the generous support of donors. Donations can be made through our website at Emancipet.org. We’d also love to have some generous folks help out with our Amazon Wishlist. There are other ways to get involved in addition to a financial gift, which are highlighted on our website.”

How can people find out more about Emancipet’s clinics?

“I always invite people to check out our website. Our clinic is open several days a week, but hours and locations do change. Make sure you find us at Emancipet.org.”

Find out more about mobile clinics and Emancipet’s hours of operation and locations at Emancipet.org.

This segment is paid for by Emancipet and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.