Support Boys & Girls Clubs Of The Austin Area With Their YOUth Can Do It Event Happening On November 13th!

Join the movement today and make great futures possible with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area, the leading out-of-school-time youth development agency supporting this community for more than 52 years. Chief Executive Officer, Misti Potter shares how the community can support our youth.

Why are BGCAA Scholarships important to Austin-area youth?

During 2020, at BGCAA we never closed our doors and continued to serve our families and kids. Scholarship funding allowed BGCAA to provide critical and consistent services to our kids when they needed it most through Club on the Go, Virtual Learning and allowed for our Club members to attend Club free of charge or at reduced rates.

How did BGCAA adapt to the city-wide lockdowns and managed to continue serving kids in Austin?

Our Home Club on the Sheth Family Campus was our operation center serving as a hub for Club on the Go distribution and pick-up point for families.

How can the community support your ongoing work for 2021 to continue this important work?

We have a lot of opportunities to get involved such as scholarship funding, volunteer work, company sponsorships, etc.

YOUth Can Do It! Celebrates Great Futures and endless possibilities for tomorrow’s leaders.

Help us show our kids that YOUth Can Do It! by investing in BGCAA’s Scholarship Fund. Every donation makes a difference in a child’s future. Just $25 dollars covers an entire week of high-quality programming for one Club member. Learn more by visiting their website.

Sponsored by Boys & Girls Club Of The Austin Area. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.



