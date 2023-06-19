In honor of Juneteenth, Texas Farmers’ Market is highlighting the incredible Black-owned businesses that sell at the farmers’ market. Support these local businesses this weekend, and every weekend, at Texas Farmers’ Markets at Lakeline and Mueller. Texas Farmers’ Market also wants to spread the word about their BIPOC scholarship for agricultural producers. Through this scholarship, TFM recognizes the institutional barriers that farmers of color have endured for centuries, from access to credit, land and resources, as well as discriminatory practices, and is working to do our part in expanding access to sales channels for BIPOC farmers. TFM understands that for some farmers the initial costs of starting at a market is too large of a burden when trying to get their business off the ground and this scholarship hopes to provide financial support in reducing barriers for BIPOC farmers at the market level. The $1,350 scholarship will cover the initial annual fee for agricultural producers joining TFM and 6 months of booth fees. All sustainable fruit and vegetable farmers that self-identify as BIPOC and are located within 150 miles of Austin are encouraged to apply. If you know anyone who might be interested in applying please send them this link.

Black-Owned Businesses at Texas Farmers’ Market

Brown Sugar Cheesecake Bar

Owner: Evette Rose-Harvin

The Brown Sugar Cheesecake Bar has been making its creations served in chilled mason jars since 2020. Creator and jar-cuterie enthusiast, Evette, is a metastatic breast cancer thriver, priding herself on using natural ingredients to prepare treats. This from-scratch cake shop utilizes only the freshest local ingredients and offers a variety of options for every diet (they carry vegan, gluten free, dairy free, and keto selections). Evette’s family runs a small pesticide-free farm located in Fairfield, Texas where they gather the bulk of the fruits, grains, and veggies used to make their feel-good creations! Stop by their booth on Saturdays at Lakeline for delicious cheesecakes, sweet and savory cinnamon rolls, dinner rolls, fresh fruit bread loaves, muffins, and bundt cakes.

Jeany’s Caribbean Elixir

Owner: Naijean Bernard

When founder Naijean Bernard first moved to Austin back in 2006, she began to miss the flavors of her birthplace, Grenada, and her grandmother’s recipes that were made off of the land she lived on. She started re-creating the recipes from memory, and shared them with friends at weekly potlucks. Her friends loved them, and Jeany’s Ginger Elixir was born in 2016. Today, her elixirs are made with the same love, passed down from a grandmother to her granddaughter. ⁠Get a taste of the Caribbean in a bottle with Jeany’s delicious cold-pressed juices, available every Saturday at Lakeline and Sunday at Mueller.

Kimberlalei

Owner: Kimberly Jenkins

Kimberlalei was founded by Kimberly Jenkins, who makes wildcrafted sea moss gel from an edible seaweed that contains 92 beneficial minerals for our bodies, skin, and hair. Sea moss gel is considered a superfood that is vegan, gluten free, and contains no allergens. Aside from taking a spoonful of gel a day by mouth to get your nutrients, you can also use it topically, as a hair conditioner, or even as a growth aide for plant water. In addition, Kimberlalei makes handmade beaded jewelry. Stop by their booth on Sundays at Mueller.

Ninja Pig

Owners: James Ballantine & Nikki Todd

Ninja Pig offers pulled pork and pork belly gluten-free tacos and sandwiches. All of their ingredients are sourced locally, including their pasture-raised pork. Plus they make their tortillas from scratch! They press the tortillas to be made at the markets, so you get that warm soft deliciousness on the spot. They also like to add secret menu items from time to time, so be sure to follow them on Instagram! Stop by their booth for breakfast tacos and more every Sunday at Mueller.

Oatmeal & Company

Owner: Darian Washington

Oatmeal & Company was created through a process of discovery while founder Darian Washington was preparing overnight oats for her son. Since that time, this little business has become her passion. Each batch of artisanal oatmeal is prepared with the greatest amount of love and the intention of converting the pickiest of eaters into oatmeal lovers. Oatmeal and Company currently offers four amazing flavors — Lemon Lavender, Bananas Foster, Blueberry Cardamom and Smoked Peach Bourbon. Their oats are organic and all ingredients are thoughtfully curated, 100% natural and of the highest quality. Stop by their booth on Saturday at Lakeline and Sunday at Mueller.

Poochie Trends

Owner: Geraldine Taylor

Poochie Trends Pet Boutique and Bakery was started in 2007 by Geraldine Taylor with a goal to offer pet parents safe and healthy alternatives to commercial dog treats and food. At Poochie Trends, they believe their dogs are not just pets but a part of the family. Poochie Trends dog treats are made with meticulously selected, all-natural ingredients, and whenever possible they source from local farmers to ensure the origin and quality of their ingredients. Find the Poochie Trends treat truck every Saturday at Lakeline, and find their booth inside the pavilion at Mueller every Sunday.

