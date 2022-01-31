Support Black, Latinx, And Hispanic-Owned Small Businesses With Meta Elevate

The latest Global State of Small Business Report revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected diverse-owned small businesses the hardest.

Now, new programs are aiming to provide support for these businesses on the road to recovery and some new tools for job seekers.

Irene Walker, founder and program director of Meta Elevate, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to share more.

Walker discussed how Meta Elevate supports Black, Latinx, and Hispanic-owned small businesses and job seekers, top tools for job seekers in the changing economy, what help is available for small businesses after a busy holiday season, and more.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/MetaElevate.

This segment is paid for by Meta Elevate and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.