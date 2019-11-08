Support B.I.G. Love Cancer Care At Hat Creek Burger Co.

B.I.G. Love Cancer Care will host its annual Big Day of Big Giving on November 12th, 2019. During this 24-hour period, all donations will be matched by Hat Creek Burger Company and UPS up to $16,000! Both Hat Creek Burger Company and UPS have committed $8,000 each in matching funds to support B.I.G. Love Cancer Care programs at six children’s hospitals across Texas.

In May 2017, 18-month-old Maisie Landreth’s life changed forever. She was diagnosed with Ependymoma, a rare type of brain cancer found in children. A scan showed a tumor the size of orange in the posterior fossa of her brain. The tumor was wrapped around almost every cranial nerve, an artery, and her brainstem. The neurosurgeons were able to remove 90% of Maisie’s tumor causing minimal damage to her quality of life.

She had to learn how to talk, swallow, sit up and walk all over again. Maisie underwent two rounds of chemo, a second resection of her tumor, 33 radiation treatments followed by four more rounds of chemo all over ten months. Today, Maisie is 95% back to where she was, physically, before her surgery. Cognitively, she hasn’t missed a beat and back at school with her friends and is a great big sister.

Through the diagnoses and recovery, Maisie’s father, Josh, a Territory Manager at Sysco, shared Maisie’s story and his heartfelt appreciation of B.I.G. Love’s support and care for his family with Lucas Lee, Director of Business Operations at Hat Creek Burger Company in Austin. The two business associates shared more than burgers, they committed to giving back to the organization that offered support and care during life’s most challenging time. Both are volunteers and wonderful ambassadors in the community.

“We are forever grateful to have the outcomes that we do,” said Danielle Landreth, Maisie’s mom. “What we will never forget is, in the midst of our chaos, there was an organization in the background waiting for the opportunity to help us. Without us having to ask, B.I.G. Love Cancer Care was helping us stay on our feet while we took time off from work to take care of our family.”

B.I.G. Love representatives and ambassadors will join Hat Creek Burger Company for a day of BIG Giving at the Westlake location from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and again from 5 – 9 p.m. on November 12th.

HOW TO GIVE:

Text “biglove” to 50155

Facebook: @BigLoveCancerCare

Website: biglovecancercare.org/bigday.html

In Person: Hat Creek Westlake. For information about Hat Creek, visit hatcreekburgers.com.