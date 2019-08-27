Support Austin Restaurant Weeks With The High Note

Austin Restaurants Weeks are going on now. Desabian Washington with the High Note came by to tell us about the cocktail that they’ve created for the event. From now until September 2nd, when you order the Lavender Crown at High Note, they will donate $2 to the Central Texas Food Bank.

“The Lavender Crown”

Recipe:

Handful of blueberry and blackberry medley~

4 basil leaves

2 d Lavender bitters

3/4 oz cinnamon honey syrup

3/4 oz Lemon

1 1/2 oz Tito’s Vodka

1 oz Seltzer

Combine the wet ingredients and pour into a shaker with ice. Add the seltzer water and top with the basil leaves.

They are also offering lunch and dinner options for Austin Restaurant Weeks:

Lunch: dip trio and broccolini sandwich or dip trio and High Note Double.

Dinner: dip trio, yellow coconut curry, rocky road cookie with NadaMoo vanilla ice cream.

Find the High Note on South Lamar Boulevard. For more information, go to www.highnoteatx.com, or check them out on social media, @HighNoteATX.