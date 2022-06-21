June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month; more than 55 million people worldwide have some form of dementia. On the summer solstice, June 21st this year, participants across the world come together to fight the darkness of this disease through an activity of their choice. They raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Courtney Joyner, owner of Brush Strokes Pottery, lost her mother to dementia in 2021, and she’s hosting an event on the night of the solstice, Tuesday, June 21st, to support the Capital of Texas Alzheimer’s Association Chapter. The event is from 6-9 p.m. at Brush Strokes Pottery’s location on Thornton Road. Courtney says, “In honor of my mom, who was an incredible artist, I am hosting a gallery showcase of artwork from those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia at my ceramic studio in South Austin. Guests will enjoy artwork, be able to create their own one-of-a-kind piece, enjoy sweet treats, participate in a photo booth and more. Tickets are $10 with proceeds going 100% back to Alzheimer’s research.”

Courtney is creating coloring pages based on her mom’s artwork for a one-of-a-kind art project at the event. She also has purple lighted cactus trees that she offers year-round – as purple is the Alzheimer’s awareness color – and she calls them “Cactus for a Cause.” She offers kits to paint your own cactus on her website, and they’re also offered in other colors.

Courtney says, “My hope is that through art we can continue to raise awareness and money to fight this heartbreaking disease. I’d love to educate and bring this message to our Austin community.”

The event is family-friendly. Purchase tickets now at BrushStrokesPottery.com, and follow along with Courtney on social media for the latest updates at her studio.