Superstition, the 12,000 square foot nightclub located at 110 East Riverside, where Downtown Austin and South Congress merge, will open to the public on Thursday, December 29th with headlining performer Chromeo (DJ set), followed by a New Year’s Eve weekend with Dillon Francis and Justice (DJ set). Superstition combines world-class entertainment, including deejays and live performances, with elevated bottle service and exclusive VIP spaces in the largest dance club in central Austin with a capacity surpassing 1,500 people, offering both valet and an expansive self-parking lot.

Unlike anything currently in Austin, Superstition will be a luxe multi-room nightclub experience channeling the energy of the Seventies. The mainstage will showcase globally known artists and deejays with their state of the art L’Acoustic sound system from Thursday through Saturday, 9pm-2am. The largest dance floor in Austin will be crowned by a VIP mezzanine providing a premium viewing experience. In addition, the space will host The Gold Room, a proper, intimate cocktail lounge and patio, which will have extended hours starting in 2023.

The design of Superstition, a collaboration between partner Charles Ferraro and designer Rebekka Glass of Casa Metta, is defined by the era’s disco and glam, with some references to the legendary Studio 54. “It was a transformative decade full of energy and new ideas. Full of ritual, magic and belief, it simply had a different texture and feel,” said Ferraro. The main room and dance floor are characterized by high gloss, reflective and metallic surfaces that directly speak to the glamour of the period. “We took a theatrical approach to the design, layering deco-inspired motifs, extravagant brass details, dramatic lighting and bold geometric patterns punctuated with sultry red textures. Evoking the spirit of that era without being kitschy was essential,” explained Glass.

Superstition’s elevated VIP experience features a carefully curated bottle service menu with a variety of high-end options along with locally-sourced, Austin homegrown spirits. Superstition will offer sophisticated, reimagined updates on 1970’s classic cocktails, so patrons can look forward to updated versions of standards like the Blue Hawaiian, Melon Ball, Piña Colada and Tequila Sunrise, amongst others.

The grand opening weekend is packed with headliners to end 2022 and ring in 2023. Please see the schedule below. For tickets and bottle service reservations, visit superstitionatx.com.

Chromeo (DJ set): Thursday, December 29th

Dillon Francis: Friday, December 30th

Justice (DJ set): New Year’s Eve, Saturday December 31st

NoCo Hospitality, which opened Higher Ground in 2021 and Skinny’s in 2022 is led by partners Charles Ferraro (co-owner of Hotel Vegas, Volstead and LoLo) and Paolo Soriano (co-owner of Reina), with funding from Elevate Development Partners, NoCo Hospitality, and C3 Presents, who will also serve as the exclusive booking agent, with the primary talent booker being C3’s Bobby Clay.

“Noco Hospitality’s goal is to offer amenities that resonate with both Austin originals and its newer residents and visitors. Superstition accomplishes that with its modernized take on a Seventies aesthetic and elevated nightlife concept. Austin is an international destination, and we want to surpass the expectations and experiences of a major city. Our partnership with Elevate and C3, both home-grown companies, shows our shared commitment to keeping this local while appealing to our growing city,” says partner Paolo Soriano of NoCo Hospitality.

The eleven-acre lot was most recently the home of male entertainment club La Bare, which relocated to North Austin in 2007. The venue was renovated by architect Fred Hubnik (Whislers, Armadillo Den, Nickel City, Sour Duck Market), and Pravo Construction as General Contractor.

For up-to-date information, follow @SuperstitionATX on Instagram and TikTok or visit SuperstitionATX.com