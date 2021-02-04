Super Takeout & Delivery Deals For The Big Game

Photo By: Nate Beels

The Cavalier

  • Big Game Party Pack: Party Pack includes up to 3 flavors of wings, dipping sauces, crudite, 96oz cocktail (12 servings), and Girl Scout cookies.  Packs include 30-60 wings. 
    • Preorder deadline is today, February 4th at noon.
    • Preorder online at thecavalieratx.com 

Southside Flying Pizza

Photo By: The Velox
  • Southside Flying Pizza is giving away 300 free large pizzas to those in need on Feb. 6th starting at 11 am at the S. Congress Location. First come, first serve. They’ll also be running a Big Game special: two large pizzas for $22 all weekend with $2 of every special benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank. 
    • $22 for two large pizzas available at all locations for takeout and delivery 

Last Stand Brewing 

Photo By: Shelby Sorrel
  • Crowlers & Party Kegs To Go: Get a fresh 25.4oz Crowler ($8-9) or 5L Party Keg ($45) of any of Last Stand’s craft beers to go. Stop by their new South Congress taproom to pick up or preorder online. 

Chicken Salad Shoppe

Photos By: Chicken Salad Shoppe

TLC Austin 

Photos By: TLC
  • Family Packs and Margarita Kits To Go: Get the freshest seafood for your Big Game shindig. Choose from family packs that serve 4-5 people and include a seafood boil with snow crab, shrimp, sausage, hushpuppies, Mac & cheese, and more. Margarita Kits include a 375ml of Dulce Vida Tequila and Jalapeño-infused house-made margarita mix. 

