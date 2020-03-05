Super Foods For St. Patrick’s Day With H-E-B

Veronica Moreno, Healthy Living Manager and Corally Ridge, Cooking Connections Manager gave us their one-two punch on using great greens to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!

Matcha is a type of green tea with so many benefits, from high levels of antioxidants, fiber, chlorophyll and vitamins. It has less caffeine than coffee, and because of the amino acid L-theanine in matcha, the caffeine is stored in the body and released at a much slower rate, giving you longer lasting energy. Compared to a cup of coffee, you’re looking at some energy ranging from 1 to 3 hours, or cup or Matcha that can last 4 to 6 hours of sustained energy!

Corally blended Matcha into a delicious drink, easy for on-the-go, and showed off some other green foods to keep us feeling great. Get these recipes and more at www.heb.com.

Sponsored by H-E-B. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.