Live Now
PGA Players Championship

Super Foods For St. Patrick’s Day With H-E-B

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Veronica Moreno, Healthy Living Manager and Corally Ridge, Cooking Connections Manager gave us their one-two punch on using great greens to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!

Matcha is a type of green tea with so many benefits, from high levels of antioxidants, fiber, chlorophyll and vitamins. It has less caffeine than coffee, and because of the amino acid L-theanine in matcha, the caffeine is stored in the body and released at a much slower rate, giving you longer lasting energy. Compared to a cup of coffee, you’re looking at some energy ranging from 1 to 3 hours, or cup or Matcha that can last 4 to 6 hours of sustained energy!

Corally blended Matcha into a delicious drink, easy for on-the-go, and showed off some other green foods to keep us feeling great. Get these recipes and more at www.heb.com.

Sponsored by H-E-B. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Primary Election Latest

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending Stories

Don't Miss