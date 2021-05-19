“Sunny’s Backyard” Plant-Based Bar Opens Tomorrow, May 20, 2021

After almost two months of operating their food truck in East Austin, Sunny’s Backyard, Austin’s latest plant-based pub and patio will be opening its bar this Thursday, May 20th at 5 p.m.

Co-owners and wife/husband team Charrissa and Merritt Vaughn opened their vegan food truck in March as they awaited TABC license approval, which they just received!

In addition to an intimate indoor bar, Sunny’s boasts a 3,000 square foot dog-friendly patio with seating for guests and plans for future live music & events. Their innovative beverage menu includes a rotation of hyper-local craft beers on draft, including Blue Owl, Oskar Blues, and Twisted X, as well as artisan cocktails such as Texas Mules, Ranch Waters, and creations such as Mai Sharona, featuring El Silencio Mezcal, Plantation 3 Star Rum, Giffard Banana, Fresh Lemon Juice & Orgeat.

They’ll be serving food from 5-10 p.m., with the bar staying open until midnight! Sunny’s Backyard is located at 3526 East 7th Street.

Follow them on social media @SunnysBackyard for drink special announcements!