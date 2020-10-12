“Sunday Sauce” & “Basic Babe Moussaka”: Tips On Great At-Home Meals With Stephanos Nicklow

Stephanos Nicklow, AKA The Shirtless Chef, showed Studio 512 how to really utilize ingredients for healthy, at-home meals with a Mediterranean twist.

Stephanos is asking Studio 512 viewers to take part in his “Pandemic Pantry Challenge!” Is there something you have, sitting in the pantry, that you want to use…but don’t know how? Rosie needs some help clearing out her canned tomatoes, so Stephanos got inventive with Sunday Sauce, which is a great base for Moussaka!

Stephanos’s Basic Babe Mousaka:

3 lbs of roasted pumpkin (likely two pumpkins)

1 – 2 lbs of feta cheese

3 eggplants

6 medium zucchini

1 lb of dried red lentils

1 – 1.5 lb of mozzarella

12 – 16 cups of tomato sauce (depends on how much sauce you like and it can be homemade)

Stock (veg or chicken)

Cinnamon

Clove (optional)

Prepare the eggplant:

-Cut them into 1/4 inch strips (hot dog style)

-Salt both sides of the cut strips and let sit with salt for 20 min

-Wipe off salt and eggplant sweat with a paper towel

-Add olive oil to both sides and bake at 350 for 22-ish min

Prepare the zucchini:

-Cut them into 1/4 inch strips (hot dog style)

-Add olive oil, salt, and pepper to one side of the zucchini and bake at 350 for about 18 min

Prepare red lentils:

-Soak lentils in water at least an hour and up to 48 hours (lentils are dirty and need a rinse)

-Strain water and add 5 cups of stock and salt and pepper to taste (the goal is to over good them so they are almost mashed potato consistency)

-Put cooked lentils in a food processer with 3 cups of tomato sauce and 3/4 tablespoon of cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of clove, blend until smooth

Prepare pumpkin(s)

-Cut pumpkins in half and remove the seeds with a spoon (feel free to roast for a lovely snack)

-Add olive oil, salt, and pepper to both sides then roast at 375 for 35 – 45 min (the flesh must be easily scoopable with a spoon)

-Let Pumpkin cool (very important!)

-Peel off flesh (should be able to do it by hand or with a spoon), add to a bowl, mix in feta

Assemble! (This recipe is for an 18 x 12 pan. If you have smaller pans, make two pans):

Cover the bottom of a baking pan with one layer of eggplant Add lentil sauce mixture Add a layer of zucchini Add pumpkin feta mixture Add chunks of mozzarella cheese Bake at 350 for 30 min

Do you want Stephanos to tackle a pantry ingredient for you? Send your submission to us, Studio512@KXAN.com, and we’ll bring Stephanos back to show us how to turn your ingredients into delicious dishes!

Follow Stephanos on Instagram for more on what he’s up to next.