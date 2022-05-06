To celebrate National Mimosa Day, woman- and minority-owned All About You Event Management and Event Producer, Necoya Tyson, is bringing an all-new festival to Austin: Mimosa Fest 2022, a daytime party for the mimosa and brunch connoisseur, on Sunday, May 15th, 2022.

The festival will be held on Sunday, May 15th, 2022, from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Fair Market, located at 1100 E. 5th Street. This celebration will feature live music, activation stations, a mimosa contest, food trucks, local vendors, and more. This is a “rain-or-shine” event, as both indoor and outdoor spaces are available.

Mimosa Fest 2022 will be emceed by two Austin influencers Rachel Lauren (@theonlyrachel), Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Practitioner, Activist, and Advocate, and Lauren Petrowski (@laurenpetrowski), TV Host, Media Expert, and Content Creator.

“My vision in creating Mimosa Fest stemmed from wanting to bring together people from all walks of life with the goal of engaging local businesses and talent, while also enjoying my favorite things – music, mimosas, and brunch!” says Necoya.

General Admission, General Admission+, and VIP ticket prices range from $45 to $125, which include entrance to the festival, photo-activation stations, a souvenir Mimosa Fest cup, and more. Tickets are non-refundable and prices are subject to change. Advanced ticket purchase is encouraged as tickets purchased on-site will be subject to a price increase. This event is for adults only (21+).

Attendees and local mimosa fans can also nominate their favorite restaurant or bar for the Mimosa Contest here.

Entertainment: Live performances by DJ Kay Cali (@djkaycali), violinist Grace Youn (@graceplaysviolin), the band Distinguished Soundz (@distinguishedsoundz), and the band Red Letter Tribe (@redlettertribe).

Schedule of Events:

10:30 am – Doors open for VIP ticket holders

11:00 am – 1:00 pm – VIP Access

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm – General Admission/General Admission+

3:00 pm – Mimosa Contest

Food and Drink: Bars/beverage stations serving mimosas, prosecco/champagne, cocktails, beer, water, soda, and more (sold separately) will be available. There will also be food vendors and food trucks selling food for attendees.

Food vendors include: Up to No Gouda, Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop, Munch Munch Waffles & More, Big Swig Sparkling Water, AG Popcorn, and Southern Concoctions.

Follow Mimosa Fest on social media on Instagram and Facebook.

For updates on the event, more details and to purchase a ticket for Mimosa Fest, visit Mimosa-Fest.com.