Summertime Skincare With Austin Skin Plus+

Summer is a great time to concentrate on skin care — especially when it comes to sun exposure! Pilar with Austin Skin Plus+ stopped by Studio 512 to tell us how to do sunscreen right.

Here’s Carly’s approach to skincare:

-Austin Skin Plus+ will clear your skin using only the most effective acne-safe skin care products and cutting-edge treatments no prescriptions or overly harsh chemicals necessary in 6 months or less. Their 98% success rate backs up this promise.

-Through education about the root causes of your specific type of acne and a variety of tools including a personalized home skin care regimen, acne-safe products, and diet and other acne-minimizing lifestyle choices, Austin Skin Plus+ empowers you to maintain your clear skin and radiant complexion.

-Austin Skin Plus+’s products are all 100% acne-safe so much so that all of what they use is our own special formulation for the Skin+ © product line. Every single product is tested for six months to a year for effectiveness before they give it their seal of approval.

-Austin Skin Plus+ is here for you! Let’s face it clearing your skin and keeping it clear is a complex process, one that you can’t do alone. Austin Skin Plus+ is here to help you every step of the way… and to hold you accountable to do the things you need to in order to stay blemish-free.

-Every product you use from Austin Skin Plus+ serves a purpose, and we explain to you what each product does to support keeping your skin clear and in the best shape possible. Nobody makes a commission on products they use, so there’s no pressure to sell you anything more than exactly what you need.

Learn more about Carly’s no-nonsense approach to skincare at Austin Skin Plus+ on Justin Lane. You can find her online at austinskinplus.com, or on social media. Call (512) 850-8835 for more details.

Sponsored by Austin Skin Plus+. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.