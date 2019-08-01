Summer’s Peak: Stone Fruit At HEB

Michael Lindsey, Produce Manager at HEB, says that HEB has some really unique items in season right now.

Hood River cherries are exclusive to HEB they come from a small family farm in Washington where everything is hand-picked. The farmers wait until the sugar level is so high they can’t pick by machine or the fruit would be damaged. This is the Ferrari of cherries!

Plumcots this is a mixture of a certain kind of plum and a certain kind of apricot. HEB has six to eight different varieties that become available in different stages. There are many different varieties throughout the season.

Plumagranite a deep, deep red meat; very sweet; one of HEB’s better-selling kinds of plumcots.

Peach pie peaches it looks like a disc; thin and round; they are specifically used for making desserts; the flavor tastes like it has been baked already!

Cooking Connections Manager Corally Ridge then showed Rosie what you can make with these delicious fruits! She grilled a peach and fill it with goat cheese and honey this is with a traditional peach — for a yummy, healthy twist on dessert.

