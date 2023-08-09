Even in the blistering heat, many of us have to look a bit “buttoned-up” heading into the office. Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy went shopping for discounts at Nordstrom Rack for summer office workwear.

Her looks:

Blouse (white, or pictured in cheetah) with black piping and accordion, wide-leg bottoms

Suede skirt and open jacket with olive accordion-back t-shirt

Sheath dress and multifunctional scarf

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and now runs her own styling business! Claire wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what services Claire offers on her website, or by following her on social media.