Summer is here, but have you planned your vacations yet? We all know that everything is more expensive right now, so National travel reporter Dayvee Sutton shares one of her biggest travel hacks on how you can save big time traveling this summer – and that’s by going to some place that you may not expect.

Travelers can take advantage of most summer deals in through Labor Day weekend. Viewers can find all the best details and tips on how to make the most of a summer vacation in Scottsdale at ItsThatHot.com

This segment is paid for by Experience Scottsdale and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.