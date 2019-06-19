Summer Training Tips With Austin Marathon

Lace up those running shoes- it’s training time, ya’ll!

The Ascension Seton Austin Marathon presented by Under Armour is only eight months away and now is the perfect time to sign up and start running.

Austin Marathon has 4 key tips, to keep you safe while training

TIP #1 Hydrate with 30-50 oz. of water per day

TIP #2 Protect yourself with light colors and sunscreen

TIP #3 Adjust your schedule to run mornings and night

TIP #4 Hit the trails, not the road

The Ascension Seaton Austin Marathon is happening February 16, 2020.

For more information or to register online go to your AustinMarathon.com