Summer Training Tips With Austin Marathon

Lace up those running shoes- it’s training time, ya’ll!
The Ascension Seton Austin Marathon presented by Under Armour is only eight months away and now is the perfect time to sign up and start running.
Austin Marathon has 4 key tips, to keep you safe while training
TIP #1 Hydrate with 30-50 oz. of water per day
TIP #2 Protect yourself with light colors and sunscreen
TIP #3 Adjust your schedule to run mornings and night
TIP #4 Hit the trails, not the road
The Ascension Seaton Austin Marathon is happening February 16, 2020.
For more information or to register online go to your AustinMarathon.com