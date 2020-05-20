Summer Style Staples To Add To Your Wardrobe

This summer, comfort and versatility are key! Estilo Boutique recommends these fun and easy short dresses in breathable fabrics that can be worn as a standalone outfit or as a swimsuit cover up.





These easy summer dresses come in an array of fabrics and colors, so you can stay cool in natural fabrics like cotton, linen or denim and pick the color to match your mood. These dresses are so comfortable and easy for every day wear, and you can even dress them up or down with the right shoes, handbag and accessories. They’d even be great for a zoom call, or even as a pool/beach cover up.

Summer isn’t complete without being poolside or beach ready. We are seeing a lot of new trends in swimsuits as well. The high-waisted bikini is back with higher cuts on the side. Bikini tops are seen in a variety of shapes, but there are many “tank style” tops that give off a more more shirt like look. Bandeau and triangle style bikinis are a classic.

Don’t forget your favorite pool or beach accessory too! Denim shorts which are easy to throw over any suit as well as flip flops or sandals and a great beach bag. Estilo has you covered for all your needs: swimsuits, clothing, shoes and accessories. They even carry Le Specs sunnies to help finish off your look.

To learn more about Estilo Boutique go to their website or give them a visit in Tarrytown at their storefront in Casis Village.