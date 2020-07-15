Summer Skin Essentials From Jentri Quinn

Our friend Jentri Quinn shared some of her top summer skin essentials with us and we adore them! If you’re looking for ways to improve the health of your skin and even protect it from damage take a look at Jentri’s suggestions below.

Immortality (aloe-based) Mask:

• All-natural calming face mask with organic aloe leaf juice

• Use as a traditional face mask, light moisturizer, eye gel, blemish spot treatment, or/and soothing body gel

• Contains antioxidants, enzymes, vitamins A and C and is an anti-inflammatory agent

• Helps relieve burns, acne, and dry skin

Pro tip: Keep your mask in the refrigerator for a nice cooling effect on the skin!



QUINNtessential Body Scrub Duo:

• Naturally cleanses, exfoliates, and moisturizes the skin

• Made with certified organic ingredients, like Coconut Oil, and infused with our Cold Pressed Olive Oil from Italy!

• Comes unscented or your choice of our 6 customizable scents listed on our website

Pro tip: Use one-day prior to applying a self-tanner for a nice, even, hydrated glow!



The Good Sunscreen (SPF 28 – zinc oxide):

• All-natural, non-toxic, 2-IN-1 FORMULA with zinc, turmeric, shea butter, vitamin C, and E

• Compact and easy to travel with or store

• Comes in a convenient airless pump!

• Lightweight, non-greasy, fast-absorbing crème with anti-aging skin benefits

• Protects, brightens, nourishes!

Pro tip: As a rule of thumb, always apply your sunscreen as the final step in your skincare routine!

Check out JentriQuinn.com for more information or to order.