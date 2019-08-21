Summer Sips With Fall Creek Vineyards

We’re raising a glass to the most WINEderful time of the year! It’s grape harvest time and Steph stopped by Fall Creek Vineyards to sample some summer sips with Founder Susan Aulder.

If you want to learn all about wine and have some fun Fall Creek Vineyards is holding their 30th annual Harvest Fest at their Tow location on Saturday, August 24th and here’s what you can expect…

-HANDS-ON WINE Craft (Take your turn “punching down the cap”!) with a hands-on, in-depth view of the 2019 Fall Creek harvest in its development & Barrel Tasting with Winemaker, Sergio Cuadra $30.00 @2:00pm

-Hey Diddle Diddle Meatball Sliders

Choose from

Cajun, Italian or Texan Sliders $5.00 each

sides of Cajun Corn Maque Choux, Fresh Italian Cucumber and Tomato Salad or Texas Caviar $4.00 each

Served 11:30 – 2:00.

-Jammin’ with Singer/Songwriter Alex Harvey on the Vineyard Patio 12:00 – 3:00.

-Don’t forget to get your toes dancing in the Grape-Stomping Barrels while watching “Lucy & Ethel”

Fall Creek Vineyards has two locations, one in Driftwood and one in Tow…for more information you can go to FcV.com.