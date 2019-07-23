Summer Scarf Must-Do Updo With Shannon McClenn

Long, beachy waves are always in for summer — but they can get hot, sitting on your neck! Shannon McClenny with Ritual Salon Austin says that scarves are a very trendy way to create an updo, so she stopped by Studio 512 to give us some tips.

As with any updo, dirty hair is better. If your hair is fresh and clean, some volumizing powder can help rough your hair up enough to make it workable. The bohemian look is in — so colorful, patterned, silk-looking scarves are a great choice for this sort of hairstyle. Nothing should feel tight; with boho waves, softness is key. Be sure to pull out strands around your face to give a romantic flair to this sort of updo.

