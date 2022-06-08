Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles With Adeina joined Steph and Rosie to share some of her top summer road trip tips.
Summer Travel Must-Haves, and Must Do’s
What are the “Must Haves” for a summer road trip?
- The right clothes, boots/shoes, jackets, comfy clothes for on the road and when you get there.
- Paper maps, games, and a tray for eating in the car or working when you stop.
- A National and State Parks membership card.
- A lockbox in your vehicle for your valuables.
- Snacks for the road. What are some great road trip snacks?
Where are some “Must Go” places for a Summer Road Trip?
- Cody Wyoming – Trolly, Rodeo, Buffalo Bill Center of The West and so much more.
- Yellowstone – It’s the 150th Anniversary of Yellowstone, there is still snow, wildlife, and beautiful views.
- The Grand Prismatic
- Old Faithful
- Horseback riding in Red Lodge Montana
- Try a staycation, check out Heavenly Hosts for beautiful places to stay.
What are the “Must Do’s” before you hit the road?
- Check your vehicle’s fluids and tire pressure.
- Get your oil changed (if needed)
- Difference between diesel, gas, and electric vehicles when traveling. Map out auto shops, and plug-in locations.
- Map out your road trip and print it just in case there is no Wi-Fi or cell service.
For more travel tips check out CreativeLifestyles.Tv