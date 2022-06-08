Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles With Adeina joined Steph and Rosie to share some of her top summer road trip tips.

Summer Travel Must-Haves, and Must Do’s

What are the “Must Haves” for a summer road trip?

The right clothes, boots/shoes, jackets, comfy clothes for on the road and when you get there. Paper maps, games, and a tray for eating in the car or working when you stop. A National and State Parks membership card. A lockbox in your vehicle for your valuables. Snacks for the road. What are some great road trip snacks?

Where are some “Must Go” places for a Summer Road Trip?

Cody Wyoming – Trolly, Rodeo, Buffalo Bill Center of The West and so much more. Yellowstone – It’s the 150th Anniversary of Yellowstone, there is still snow, wildlife, and beautiful views. The Grand Prismatic Old Faithful Horseback riding in Red Lodge Montana Try a staycation, check out Heavenly Hosts for beautiful places to stay.

What are the “Must Do’s” before you hit the road?

Check your vehicle’s fluids and tire pressure. Get your oil changed (if needed) Difference between diesel, gas, and electric vehicles when traveling. Map out auto shops, and plug-in locations. Map out your road trip and print it just in case there is no Wi-Fi or cell service.

