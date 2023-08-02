A LIKEABLE WOMAN by May Cobb

Berkley Hardcover Original; July 11, 2023; Suspense & Thriller; Women’s Fiction

The story: Kira’s back in her affluent hometown for the first time in years and determined to unravel the secrets of her mother’s death–hidden in the unpublished memoir she left behind– even if it kills her…

After her troublemaker mother’s mysterious death, Kira fled her wealthy Texas town and never looked back. Now, decades later, Kira is invited to an old frenemy’s vow renewal celebration Though she is reluctant to go, there are things pulling her home. . . like chilled wine and days spent by the pool . . . like her sexy teenage crush, Jack. But more important are the urgent texts from her grandmother, who says she has something to give Kira. Something related to her mother’s death, something that make it look an awful lot like murder.

When her grandmother gives Kira a memoir that her mother had been working on before she died, Kira is drawn into the past and all the sizzling secrets that come along with it. With few allies left in her gossipy country club town, Kira turns to Jack for help. As she gets closer to what—and who—might have brought about her mother’s end, it becomes clear that someone wants the past to stay buried.

You can catch May Cobb on Aug. 12th at Books and Barrels in Longview, Texas at 7 pm.